Move the Sticks: 49ers defense, Justin Fields focus and big play leaders

Published: Oct 04, 2022 at 04:53 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Rams and 49ers, while giving credit to the 49ers' defense for their dominant performance. Then, the pair give their take on Bears QB Justin Fields and the struggles on offense in Chicago. Following that, the guys look at the big play leaders through Week 4. After, the duo highlight the Giants defense and to wrap up the show, preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Colts and Broncos on Prime Video.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Ex-Packers, Giants ILB Blake Martinez signing with Raiders

The Raiders are signing former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez to a one-year deal.

news

Cardinals waive WR Andy Isabella after three-plus underwhelming seasons

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing former second-round pick wide receiver Andy Isabella after four seasons.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) says he's 'super confident' he'll play Thursday vs. Colts

Despite being limited with a shoulder injury, Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Five overreactions at the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL season

Could Cooper Rush pull a "Dak Prescott"? Did the Seahawks upgrade at QB with Geno Smith? Anthony Holzman-Escareno digs into the numbers behind five overreactions to the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE