Move the Sticks: 49ers defense, Justin Fields focus and big play leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Rams and 49ers, while giving credit to the 49ers' defense for their dominant performance. Then, the pair give their take on Bears QB Justin Fields and the struggles on offense in Chicago. Following that, the guys look at the big play leaders through Week 4. After, the duo highlight the Giants defense and to wrap up the show, preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Colts and Broncos on Prime Video.