Move the Sticks: 2024 NFL Draft discussions with Mina Kimes

Published: Apr 18, 2024 at 06:07 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the whole show, the guys are joined by ESPN's NFL analyst Mina Kimes to discuss the 2024 NFL Draft. Specifically, the crew talk about the draft conversation Mina is most sick of having right now (:41), the positional value of linebackers and running backs (5:41), the top three most desirable locations for quarterbacks in this draft (15:28), their favorite red-star players in this draft class (19:37) and much more.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

