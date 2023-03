Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks live from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. To start off, the guys recap what they saw from the cornerbacks at the combine, including who stood out and who didn't live up to expectations. Next, the group look at which safeties stood out. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss what they expect to happen during today's drills.