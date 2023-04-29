Move the Sticks: 2023 NFL Draft recap -- Night Two

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein recap all the action from the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft with commentary from Daniel Jeremiah in a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys hit on the two quarterbacks picked on Day 2, as the Titans picked Will Levis in the second round (1:48) and the Lions picked Hendon Hooker in the third round (5:35). After, the group hit on some more notable picks, including the Steelers taking CB Joey Porter Jr. in the second round (13:35). Then, the duo hit on the tight ends picked on Day 2, including the Packers taking two of them (16:10). To wrap up the show, Bucky and Lance discuss which teams were winners on Day 2 (24:02).