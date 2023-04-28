Move the Sticks: 2023 NFL Draft recap -- Night One

Published: Apr 28, 2023 at 03:15 AM

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis recap all the action from the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, with commentary from Daniel Jeremiah, in a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the pair go through the quarterbacks picked in the first round, biggest surprises, Day 1 winners, and more. Specifically, to start off, the duo hit on the Texans' No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks (1:19), the Bears taking a surprising player with their 10th overall pick (8:57), and the Lions taking an unexpected player with their 12th overall pick (9:45). To wrap up the show, the guys look at the best available players heading into Day 2 of the draft (19:42).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

