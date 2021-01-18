Move the Sticks: 10 Takeaways from the Divisional Round

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick ten storylines that stood out from the Divisional Round in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting it done against the New Orleans Saints (1:16). Next, they look at how ball security was the key to the Buffalo Bills beating the Baltimore Ravens (7:41). Later, the trio explain how Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid plays to win after his decision to go for it on 4th down late vs. the Cleveland Browns (16:34). Then, they talk about the Green Bay Packers balanced attack in a win over the Los Angeles Rams (23:11). To wrap up the show, the guys react to the news of the Los Angeles Chargers hiring Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to be their new head coach (34:16). All that and more in this packed episode.