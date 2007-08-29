Moulds sees Favre, Young similarities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Eric Moulds sees some similarities between a fellow Mississippian, three-time MVP Brett Favre, and Vince Young, his new quarterback in Tennessee.
"He takes control of the huddle, and he commands that huddle. Everybody knows you're going to go as far as that quarterback takes you," the veteran receiver said of Young, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"Vince, everybody thinks he's young, he's not as vocal. He says a lot of things in the huddle. He takes control of the huddle. I haven't seen young guys like that. I've been playing in the league a long time. I've talked more in the huddle than a lot of quarterbacks I've played with did."
On Thursday night, both will be on the same field as the Green Bay Packers (2-1) and Titans (2-1) wrap up the preseason against each other for the sixth straight year.
Young has known Favre for a while thanks to his mentor Steve McNair and agent Bus Cook. Favre has kept track of Young through McNair, and the 16-year veteran's style both on and off the field is something Young admires and wants to emulate -- especially Favre's desire.