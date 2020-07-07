Most valuable traits of an NFL head coach? Eight star players weigh in

1) Leadership: That's a general term, but it goes a little bit deeper than that. When you're thinking of somebody who can lead an army, lead a group of men, lead a mass group of people, you have to have some sort of order, and that's what Coach (Andy) Reid really does for us. He creates order and then his discipline upon that order is what really drives the system. That's everything right there. He creates an environment of this is how it's done. Everybody understands it, everybody abides by it and everybody knows this is how I get better within it. He leaves no gray area. he establishes a set of rules and expectations and demands those expectations be met. It's literally what you would think it would be. If you're not here, you're going to get fined. And if you keep doing it, you're going to be out of here. Those are demands that aren't necessarily in the rule book, but if you don't do this, you're going to be an example set and you're going to be out of here.





2) Honesty, trust, truth: When you get a coach who can just flat-out put it on the table and let you work for your paycheck, your food, where you know what's in front of you and what's expected of you, that's all you can ask for -- the opportunity to know exactly what you've got to do to succeed, and then that coach being able to provide the tools to be able to do it. I would rather a coach tell me "you're [soft]" than go out there and hit somebody [soft] and have the coach say "that was OK" when it wasn't. I'd prefer he say, "We need more effort, we need more collision, we need more oomph. We need you to start playing like a grown man." If you put it on the table, I know what I have to do to meet those expectations.





3) Scheme: A lot of head coaches aren't offensive or defensive coordinators (while being a head coach), but specifically thinking about my situation, what I appreciate is Coach Reid's scheme. He's one of the greatest to ever do it. When you have a coach who can mirror stuff up and create confusion for the defense, because of all the hard work and all the preparation he puts in before the week even starts, that is such a blessing to a player. I've understood that since I've been in Kansas City. The scheme behind the knowledge is what has thrown me into a category I probably had no business being in, which is one of the best tight ends in the league. If you master the order and then be disciplined to go out and be a football player within his scheme -- I'm just blessed.