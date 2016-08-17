Most improved secondaries: Raiders, Jags add talent

Caldwell splurged on safety Tashaun Gipson (a Pro Bowler two seasons ago) and signed overqualified veteran Prince Amukamara to man the slot. To top it all off, Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey -- viewed by many as the best overall talent in the draft -- fell into Jacksonville's lap with the fifth overall pick. With former Broncos postseason hero Malik Jackson and a reinvigorated Dante Fowler Jr. leading a frisky Jacksonville pass rush this year, the secondary has a fighting chance to finish in the top half of the league.