Most Impactful Rookies in Week 12, 49ers vs. Eagles Preview & Bucky's Coach's Corner

Published: Nov 30, 2023 at 04:35 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 12 (3:22). Next, the pair give their takes on their game of the week, the 49ers at Eagles (10:05). To wrap up the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, urgency, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (17:46).

