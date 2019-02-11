Most consistent fantasy quarterbacks of 2018

Notes:Josh Allen played in 12 games during his rookie campaign with the Bills and finished 41.7 percent of his starts as a top-10 fantasy quarterback. Here's the amazing stat ... all five of his top-10 finishes were also top-five finishes. What's more, Mahomes was the lone signal-caller with more top-five ranks at the position. ... Brees ranked 14th in top-10 fantasy finishes (40 percent) at the position. Like Allen, all of his top-10 finishes (6) were also top-five finishes. Here's the issue with Brees, however ... he ranked outside of the top 15 in seven of his 16 games (44 percent). ... Matthew Stafford, a virtual lock to be a top-10 quarterback every season, finished in the top 10 in a mere 6.3 percent of his 2018 starts. He also finished with just two 20-plus point performances. By comparison, former third-stringer Nick Mullens played in half the number of games as Stafford and had the same number of 20-point performances. ... Baker Mayfield has a bright future both on the field and in fantasy football. While he was a top-10 quarterback in just 28.6 percent of his games, the rookie did hit the 20-point mark five times. ... Lamar Jackson started seven games as a rookie, finishing no worse than top 15 in every game. He also ranked in the top 10 twice, and he was a top-five quarterback once. His skills as a runner make him a virtual lock to be considered a huge breakout candidate in 2019.