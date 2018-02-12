Most consistent fantasy football tight ends

Notes:Hunter Henry was a top-10 fantasy tight end just five times in 14 games, but he ranked eighth or better in each of his last three full games before he went down with a lacerated kidney. Even if the Chargers retain Antonio Gates, I still expect Henry to put up career numbers in 2018. ... Charles Clay was a top-six PPR tight end in three of his first four full games before he went down with an injured knee. He ranked 15th or worse in five of his final seven games of the fantasy season after his return, however. The potential is there for a top-10 finish in 2018, but Clay could be a candidate for release because of his hefty contract. ... Brate might have finished with more fantasy points, but O.J. Howard showed flashes of potential down the stretch as a rookie. In fact, he ranked in the top 15 in four of his final five games and was a top-nine performer twice. He's going to be a popular breakout candidate in 2018 drafts. ... Eric Ebron opened last season with just one performance better than 31st in his first six games. He would go on to rank in the top 15 among PPR tight ends in seven of his final nine games of the fantasy season. That included three top-eight performances during the fantasy playoffs. The Lions hold a club option on Ebron for 2018, so his value is a bit of a question mark at this point. ... Want a sleeper? Watch out for George Kittle, who ranked in the top-seven in back to back games to end the regular season with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. He'll have late-round appeal.