 Skip to main content
Advertising

Moss misses Patriots practice after apparently injuring leg

Published: Aug 02, 2007 at 04:22 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -Randy Moss missed the New England Patriots morning practice Thursday, one day after the wide receiver apparently injured his left leg during a passing drill.

Moss, acquired from Oakland in a trade during the draft, pulled up midway through Wednesday's practice. Trainers applied ice to his upper left leg, and he later left the field under his own power.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was vague about Moss' condition Thursday.

"Randy's good," he said. "Day to day."

Asked about a timetable for Moss' return, Belichick said, "My crystal ball's no clearer than yours."

The 30-year-old wideout is attempting to get his career back on track after a disappointing two-year stay in Oakland. He had been a standout in Patriots training camp, catching nearly every pass thrown his way, and he has been consistently cheered by Patriots fans.

"I think they understand that he's here because he wants to win," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said of Moss, who accepted a one-year contract at a reduced salary to play for New England.

He was injured while running under a deep ball thrown by Tom Brady. The two had connected on similar plays throughout camp.

The Patriots have 12 receivers on the roster. Three are on the physically- unable-to-perform list: veteran Troy Brown, free agent Donte' Stallworth and Chad Jackson, a second-round draft pick a year ago whose rookie season was limited by leg injuries.

The other top candidates are holdovers Reche Caldwell and Jabar Gaffney, free agent Kelley Washington and Wes Welker, who was acquired in a trade with Miami.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice surrenders to police on assault charge after high-speed crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surrendered to police on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway last month.
news

Texans' Hannah McNair on team's active offseason: 'We want to win now'

It's been an offseason of historical proportions for the Houston Texans, and the franchise's latest splash elicited cheers from the McNair family. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL fantasy cheat sheet; Tony Pollard vs. Tyjae Spears

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions in the latest NFL Fantasy Cheat Sheet live stream.
news

QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels among 13 prospects attending 2024 NFL Draft

Thirteen prospects have accepted invitations to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, which begins on April 25, including QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.