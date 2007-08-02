Moss misses Patriots practice after apparently injuring leg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -Randy Moss missed the New England Patriots morning practice Thursday, one day after the wide receiver apparently injured his left leg during a passing drill.
Moss, acquired from Oakland in a trade during the draft, pulled up midway through Wednesday's practice. Trainers applied ice to his upper left leg, and he later left the field under his own power.
"Randy's good," he said. "Day to day."
Asked about a timetable for Moss' return, Belichick said, "My crystal ball's no clearer than yours."
"I think they understand that he's here because he wants to win," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said of Moss, who accepted a one-year contract at a reduced salary to play for New England.
He was injured while running under a deep ball thrown by Tom Brady. The two had connected on similar plays throughout camp.
The Patriots have 12 receivers on the roster. Three are on the physically- unable-to-perform list: veteran Troy Brown, free agent Donte' Stallworth and Chad Jackson, a second-round draft pick a year ago whose rookie season was limited by leg injuries.
The other top candidates are holdovers Reche Caldwell and Jabar Gaffney, free agent Kelley Washington and Wes Welker, who was acquired in a trade with Miami.