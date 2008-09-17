Moss, L.J. no longer considered must starts in fantasy football

M.F.: Outside of his foolish mistake in Dallas that cost fantasy owners a touchdown, Jackson has been superb in his first two weeks. In fact, he became the first rookie wideout since 1940 (Don Looney) to record 100-plus receiving yards in his first two NFL games. Houshmandzadeh and the entire Cincinnati offense has been dreadful, and this week's contest against the New York Giants is not a favorable one. If you're in a smaller league and only start two wideouts, however, I might put Jackson on the trade block while his value is so high. Once Kevin Curtis and Reggie Brown return from injuries, he's almost certain to see fewer targets on a weekly basis.