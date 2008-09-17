Moss, L.J. no longer considered must starts in fantasy football

Michael Fabiano: I can't believe I'm telling you to sit Randy Moss, but Smith is one of eight wide receivers I have ranked ahead of him for Week 3. Moss does have a nice matchup against Miami, but I'm just not a fan of Matt Cassel. Watching him under throw Moss on what would have been a sure touchdown last week keeps playing over and over in my head for some reason. Smith is back from suspension, has an incredible rapport with quarterback Jake Delhomme and is facing a Minnesota defense that's not effective against the pass.
Tony Romo,QB,
2008 statistics:
Completions: 45
Attempts: 62
Yards: 632
TDs/INTs: 4/2
I have Jay Cutler and Tony Romo on my team. Do I dare bench Romo for Cutler this week? Looks like the Broncos have a better matchup against New Orleans. What do you think? -- J. Auerbach, Engelwood, N.J.
M.F.: Cutler has been an absolute superstar in the first two weeks of the season, and you're right about this week's contest against the Saints. But Romo hasn't been bad either and the Packers pass defense wasn't superb in Week 2. Romo also had success against Green Bay last season, throwing for 309 yards and four touchdowns. If I'm you, I'd start Romo and put Cutler on the trade block. His value won't get much higher, and you can improve a weaker part of your team.
I have Marion Barber and Earnest Graham and just added Darren Sproles off waivers. Sproles was a star last week, but I shouldn't start him ahead of Barber or Graham, right? -- B. Golson, Baltimore, Md.
M.F.: Picking up Sproles was a good idea, based on the fact that LaDainian Tomlinson's injured toe could be an issue. But Sproles has no business starting ahead of Barber or Graham at this point. He's still locked behind Tomlinson on the Chargers' depth chart and will remain there unless L.T.'s toe keeps him out of action.
Is it time to bench T.J. Houshmandzadeh? I also have DeSean Jackson to start with Brandon Marshall. I also need to choose a flex starter from Patrick Crayton, Fred Jackson, Steve Slaton, Jonathan Stewart, Pierre Thomas and Derrick Ward. Thanks! -- F. Ajose, Minn.
M.F.: Outside of his foolish mistake in Dallas that cost fantasy owners a touchdown, Jackson has been superb in his first two weeks. In fact, he became the first rookie wideout since 1940 (Don Looney) to record 100-plus receiving yards in his first two NFL games. Houshmandzadeh and the entire Cincinnati offense has been dreadful, and this week's contest against the New York Giants is not a favorable one. If you're in a smaller league and only start two wideouts, however, I might put Jackson on the trade block while his value is so high. Once Kevin Curtis and Reggie Brown return from injuries, he's almost certain to see fewer targets on a weekly basis.
I'm a fantasy rookie in an 8-team league, and my tight ends (Alge Crumpler, Owen Daniels) have been awful. Are there any tight ends that should be free agents that I can add to replace this duo? -- M. Hearn, Lebanon, Tenn.
M.F.: You should have your choice of a few nice options at the position in a smaller league, none more valuable than Tony Scheffler and John Carlson. You might also take a chance on Anthony Fasano if Scheffler or Carlson is unavailable. Who knows, there's a chance another owner in your league released Todd Heap or Dallas Clark (due to his knee injury), so be on the look out for those players as well.
I have Willis McGahee and Ray Rice, but I can only start one of them at a flex position this week. Who should I choose? -- H. Donovan, Terre Haute, Ind.
M.F.: McGahee probably benefitted the most from the unexpected week off due to Hurricane Ike. In fact, he practiced with the first-team offense on Wednesday and is in line to start against Cleveland. But here's the catch -- offensive coordinator Cam Cameron suggested to the Baltimore Sun that the Ravens might utilize a backfield committee that has McGahee, Ray Rice and LeRon McClain. That would be a detrimental situation for fantasy owners who drafted McGahee as a prominent back. I think McGahee has had enough rest and is the best option out of this trio, but he's a risk until we see how Cameron hands out the carries.
I have suffered through two weeks of Kellen Winslow doing nothing and Tony Scheffler putting up numbers on my bench. Is it time to sit Winslow or trade him to improve my wide receiver position? -- C. Cownden, Canada
M.F.: The entire Browns offense has been an abomination compared to last season, but don't be so quick to reserve the likes of Braylon Edwards or Winslow. The former Miami Hurricane remains one of the elite players at his position and should still be active ahead of Scheffler. He hasn't been that bad, either. Winslow is averaging a pretty solid six catches a game over the first two weeks.
As for a trade, you'd probably be hard pressed to get market value for Winslow because of his early-season struggles. If you wanted to make a deal, I'd target a team that needs a tight end and boast about Scheffler's first two weeks.
Michael, I completely agree with you about starting your superstars every week, and I'm lucky enough to have Marion Barber and Adrian Peterson. But at the end of the column you list Michael Turner as a great start, and I have him as well. Who should I use in Week 3?. -- T. Nanes, Mexico City
M.F.: If you agree with me about starting your superstars, then you've answered your own question! As much as I love Turner this week (I expect him to dominate the Kansas City Chiefs), he doesn't have the same level of value as Barber or Peterson.
I need to start three wide receivers from Jerricho Cotchery, Braylon Edwards, DeSean Jackson, Bryant Johnson and Roy Williams. Edwards has done nothing and Williams has a nice matchup. Help me please! -- J. Rudisill, Pittsburg, Kan.
M.F.: I'm sticking with Edwards despite his slow start to the season. I'd also go with Cotchery and Jackson as my Nos. 2 and 3 receivers. Cotchery faces a San Diego defense that has been dreadful against the pass, while Jackson has been too hot to sit. However, I do think Johnson is a tremendous sleeper candidate this week against Detroit. He appears to have gained a nice rapport with J.T. O'Sullivan (who I have ranked ahead of Carson Palmer) and is a viable No. 3 or 4 fantasy wideout.
Should I start Brandon Jacobs over Larry Johnson this week? Jacobs has a great matchup against Cincinnati, and Johnson fell on his face last week. Also, who should be my third wide receiver between Bernard Berrian, Laveranues Coles and Vincent Jackson? -- L. Borden, Troy, N.Y.
M.F.: Did you know that Ahmad Bradshaw had more fantasy points than Jacobs last week? That worries me a little when it comes to Jacobs, because coach Tom Coughlin wants to keep the big man fresh and free of injuries. That means he'll lose his share of carries to Bradshaw and/or Derrick Ward. But because of this week's matchup against the Bengals and their 30th-ranked run defense, not to mention Johnson's struggles with the Chiefs, I'd start Jacobs.
