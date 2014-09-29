Morris Claiborne out for year with torn patellar tendon

Morris Claiborne's rollercoaster season is coming to a disappointing end. Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said Monday during a radio appearance that Claiborne's season is over because of a torn patellar tendon.
It's devastating news for the No. 6 pick in the 2012 draft, who was already struggling this season. Owner Jerry Jones admitted last week that Claiborne wasn't the player the Cowboys envisioned when they drafted him. Claiborne was subsequently benched for Orlando Scandrick.
Although Claiborne has not played well overall, the Cowboys still hate to lose a role player to an injury-ravaged defense. Journeyman Sterling Moore will likely step into the team's nickelback role. Moore has played well for Dallas, but asking him to essentially take starter snaps could be asking too much. The Cowboys also lost linebacker Bruce Carter to a groin injury on Sunday night against New Orleans.
