Morris Claiborne back at Cowboys facility, will play

"Yeah, we informed Mo yesterday that his role was going to change, and he didn't take that news very well, by his own admission," Garrett said. "He left the building and didn't participate in the meetings and our short walkthrough that we have on Tuesdays. He did come back to building last night, he and I visited and he was here early this morning and been going through everything. We're going to discipline him, we'll keep how we're disciplining him in house and we'll move forward. It's behind us."