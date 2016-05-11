Moritz Böhringer gets approval for umlaut on jersey

The "feel-good story" might be over for the German wide receiver at Minnesota Vikings camp, but Böhringer keeps on making news in the meantime. Here's the latest, via the Vikings' Twitter feed.
Böhringer approves. This makes sense.
The umlaut is a vowel mutation in the form of a mark above a vowel that's used to indicate a different sound than is typically associated with the vowel. The umlaut is especially popular in the German language and, curiously, hard rockbands from the 1970s and 80s.
Böhringer joins Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon in the select club of NFL players with special characters attached to their names. Remember all of this extremely useful info when you purchase your official Böhringer jersey this fall.