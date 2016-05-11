Around the NFL

Moritz Böhringer gets approval for umlaut on jersey

Published: May 11, 2016 at 01:58 PM

You want your Moritz Boehringer news. You need your Moritz Boehringer news.

Make that Moritz Böhringer news.

The "feel-good story" might be over for the German wide receiver at Minnesota Vikings camp, but Böhringer keeps on making news in the meantime. Here's the latest, via the Vikings' Twitter feed.

Böhringer approves. This makes sense.

The umlaut is a vowel mutation in the form of a mark above a vowel that's used to indicate a different sound than is typically associated with the vowel. The umlaut is especially popular in the German language and, curiously, hard rockbands from the 1970s and 80s.

Böhringer joins Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon in the select club of NFL players with special characters attached to their names. Remember all of this extremely useful info when you purchase your official Böhringer jersey this fall.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay wants Matt Ryan as long-term quarterback, not placeholder: 'A three-year thing'

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Matt Ryan last month, and Colts owner Jim Irsay said Saturday after the draft that Indianapolis is not looking at Ryan as simply a placeholder until someone younger and better comes along -- he wants Ryan to actually be a multi-year starter for the franchise.

news

Kevin Colbert emotional after final draft as Steelers GM: 'It doesn't mean it's over'

This weekend marked the final draft for Kevin Colbert as general manager of the Steelers. Following Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, during which Colbert and Co. made four selections, the GM got emotional thinking back on his legacy with the club.

news

Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'happy with' quarterbacks on roster after not adding to room during draft

Seattle was thought to be a possible landing spot for a quarterback, rookie or otherwise, during the 2022 NFL Draft. But the Seahawks now look to be moving forward with Geno Smith and Drew Lock under center.

news

Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett 'certainly has a chance' to be Steelers' Week 1 starting QB

Though Mitchell Trubisky has more NFL experience, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not ruling out the possibility that Pittsburgh's latest Round 1 pick, Kenny Pickett, could be QB1 come September.

news

Bears agree to release QB Nick Foles; former Super Bowl MVP now a free agent

The Bears have agreed to release quarterback Nick Foles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday, via Foles' agent Justin Schulman.

news

Mr. Irrelevant: 49ers select Iowa St. QB Brock Purdy to end 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Brock Purdy as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

news

Steelers select Michigan State TE Connor Heyward, Cam Heyward's brother, in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Steelers selected tight end Connor Heyward with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Michigan State product is the younger brother of Pittsburgh star Cam Heyward.

news

Bills select San Diego St. punter Matt Araiza in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is going from the sunny skies of Southern California to the wintery winds of Buffalo, as the Bills selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

news

Rams acquiring CB Troy Hill from Browns in trade

The Browns traded cornerback Troy Hill back to the Rams in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

news

Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Williams in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas with the 135th overall pick. Williams was the first HBCU product taken in the draft.

news

Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell to begin fifth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington spent the 145th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots select Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW