 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Morgan Moses wears No. 71 to support Trent Williams

Published: Jul 28, 2019 at 07:40 AM

Morgan Moses may not have the same accolades as Trent Williams, but the Washington Redskins tackle did a great job as a stand-in for his fellow lineman on Sunday.

Following practice, Moses took to the podium sporting a Williams jersey and proceeded to answer questions as if he were the seven-time Pro Bowler. As has been the case all offseason, Williams is still absent from the team due to his frustrations with the medical staff and front office.

"I miss my guys. I miss the Hogs. I miss Brandon [Scherff] and Morgan [Moses]. It's about that time man. Get ready for these guys," Moses said, playing the role of Williams.

After making sure to heap praise on his own skills -- still in character as Williams -- Moses was lobbed the expected question of why he (as Williams) was holding out. Moses made sure to still have fun with it.

"Ya know, I just asked for, ya know, a couple of pizzas and a Pepsi. It didn't work out, but ya know, I'm here now so that's all that matters. It's time to get ready for the Eagles Week One," Moses playfully said.

All jokes asides, having Williams in the lineup for Week 1 is still a legit focal point for the Redskins. And Moses said as much once he broke the fourth wall and answered once again as himself.

"I miss him. Well, see my most wanted shirt wasn't ready yet, so I had to opt out for the jersey," he explained. Both players have had time to form a solid bond, having shared a locker room since 2014, Williams' fifth year and Moses' rookie year.

Moses confirmed he has talked to Williams and gave the indication that, whenever the conflict between both parties is resolved, Williams will be prepared.

"You know he's doing good," Moses said. "He's working out. He's obviously getting in shape and stuff and, when he gets here, he'll be ready to go."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons' James Pearce Jr. enters intervention program, could have charges dropped

Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. will enter a six-month pre-trial intervention program that could result in his three felony charges being dismissed if all conditions are met, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

2026 NFL Draft buzz: Chiefs, Saints among teams who could trade up in Round 1

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, NFL.com is keeping you up the date with the latest reports, rumors and rumblings from NFL Network, ESPN and team officials. Here's what we're learning Thursday ahead of tonight's first round.

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens exercising fifth-year option on WR Zay Flowers

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bears TE Colston Loveland embracing larger role: 'I wouldn't want it any other way'

Following a terrific rookie season, Bears tight end Colston Loveland is ready for his role in Ben Johnson's offense to expand in 2026 as Chicago aims to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than 20 years.

news

Sauce Gardner feels no added pressure with Colts having no first-rounder: 'I'm the first-round pick two times'

Despite his injury-dampened debut with the Colts, CB Sauce Gardner feels no added pressure ahead of his club's first-round-less Thursday night at the NFL Draft.

news

Ex-Bills coach Sean McDermott taking year off from coaching, aims to improve for next opportunity

Sean McDermott is taking a year off from coaching in the NFL, but don't expect his break to last longer than that. The former Bills coach appeared on The Insiders on Wednesday discussing his plan for 2026 and how that will tie into his eventual return tot he sidelines.

news

Cowboys will not work on contract extension with franchise-tagged WR George Pickens in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys are going to let wide receiver George Pickens to play under the franchise tag for the 2026 NFL season, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters on Wednesday.

news

2026 NFL Draft buzz: Cowboys receiving trade calls; President Clinton crashes Dallas presser

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, NFL.com is keeping you up the date with the latest reports, rumors and rumblings from NFL Network, ESPN and team officials. Here's what we're learning Wednesday ahead of Thursday's first round.

news

Steelers' Art Rooney II gets NFL to move Ravens fans' location at 2026 NFL Draft

It's draft week, but there is no offseason for rivalries. With Pittsburgh hosting the 2026 NFL Draft, Steelers president Art Rooney II used his weight to stick it to the Ravens.

news

Justin Fields wanted to join Chiefs to learn from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid

Chiefs quarterback Justin Fields begins the offseason program for his fourth team in four seasons, hoping to learn from one of the best tandems in the NFL, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

news

Dolphins' Malik Washington not feeling pressure of leading WR room: 'We just have to play our best football'

With Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill exiting this offseason, Malik Washington currently sits atop the Miami Dolphins' wide receiver depth chart.

news

Todd Monken brushes off Myles Garrett's absence, lack of direct contact: 'We're making a big deal out of this'

New Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken said Tuesday that he's only communicated with star Myles Garrett via text.