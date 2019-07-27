Redskins place Trent Williams on did not report list

Trent Williams is officially a holdout.

The disgruntled Washington Redskins tackle was placed on the reserve/did not report list on Saturday, making room for D.C. to sign journeyman tackle Corey Robinson.

Williams has been away from the team in part because of anger over his contract and Washington's handling of a health scare suffered in the spring.

Asked Saturday if he had heard from Williams, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, "No. I haven't, no."

The veteran tackle has two years left on his deal over which he is owed around $24 million. That $12 million per year average is well below what the league's highest-paid left tackle, Taylor Lewan, is averaging ($16 million).

The absence of Williams leaves a notable gap at Washington's blind side. The Redskins have attempted to patch it with former New York Giants tackle Ereck Flowers but the 2015 first-round pick has reportedly struggled and had to be replaced on the first team by Geron Christian at times this week.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and 10-year veteran, Williams is one of the Redskins' foundational leaders and is already being sorely missed by his longtime teammates.

"It's weird not to have him here," linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said Friday, per ESPN. "I obviously hope everything works out and that he's back here. He's not only an elite offensive tackle, he is the best offensive tackle in the game, and I know a lot of guys will say that their teammate is [the best in the game] but I can say with confidence that Trent is that. We need him on this team. I hope he's back here sooner than later."

There looks to be no end in sight for Williams' holdout, and Washington appears to be well worse for his absence.

