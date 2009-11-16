Mora angry over Dockett's rough treatment of Hasselbeck

Published: Nov 16, 2009 at 02:08 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- Frustrated over what's become a lost season for his Seahawks, Jim Mora used sarcasm to make a point he hopes gets heard throughout league headquarters. Protect my quarterback, too.

Seattle's coach delivered an exaggerated message Monday: If referees aren't going to deem it illegal, then his defenders should be pressing their forearms into the throats of opposing quarterbacks.

Mora was still fuming a day after Arizona defensive tackle Darnell Dockett pressed his forearm into Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck's throat following a sack by Cardinals linebacker Clark Haggans in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Arizona. Hasselbeck got up holding his neck, but referee Walt Coleman did not throw a flag.

Mora said that play is "something I'd like to hear back on" from the league office.

"If they're not going to call it, then I'd like to see our guys do it to their quarterback -- if they're not going to call it," Mora said.

"If it's illegal, then it would be called," he added. "If it's legal, then we should be doing it --- if it's legal. I would never advocate us doing anything that's illegal."

Mora made two pronounced gasps to simulate what he said Hasselbeck was doing after the play.

"Boy, I'd like to see their quarterback doing that, you know?" Mora said. "It's a vicious game. I'm not saying anything that anyone else wouldn't say."

Dockett, who has engaged in friendly teasing sparring with Hasselbeck through each player's Twitter accounts this season, used the social networking site to respond. He posted that he would never try to hurt Hasselbeck because "he's a good guy."

Dockett also directly responded to Mora, who was a walk-on linebacker at the University of Washington in the early 1980s.

He wrote that stuff happens in football and "if u ever played the game ud understand."

Sunday night, Dockett tweeted: "don't normally do this but I got much respect for MatthewHass8 U 1 tough player good luck and stay healthy, the forarm was by accident!"

Playing with broken ribs and a sore shoulder, Hasselbeck completed 26 of 52 passes for 315 yards while being sacked four times in the 31-20 loss to the Cardinals.

Seattle (3-6) essentially trails Arizona by four games in the NFC West that the Seahawks had ruled from 2004-07. The Cardinals (6-3) own the first tiebreaker from having swept the season series.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, which newbies are poised to immediately impact the playoff picture? Bucky Brooks identifies one rookie who could define each division race.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement

If Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky starting under center in Week 1 against the Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point.

news

Longtime Bears president, CEO Ted Phillips announces he will retire after 2022 season

Following nearly 40 years with the organization and 23 in his current roles, Ted Phillips announced Friday he will retire as Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE