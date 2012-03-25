Moore, Robinson reportedly assist Saints by reconfiguring deals

Published: Mar 25, 2012 at 03:40 PM

The New Orleans Saints reportedly have freed up about $2.3 million in salary-cap space by restructuring the contracts of cornerback Patrick Robinson and wide receiver Lance Moore.

Casserly: Saints' game plan

With the Saints reeling from harsh penalties, Charley Casserly gives a step-by-step guide for the road to recovery. More ...

ESPN.com cited contract details it had obtained in its report, which said the Saints are now $3.285 million under the salary cap.

The Saints had to maneuver to give themselves enough room to sign linebacker Curtis Lofton, who agreed to terms with the team on Saturday.

Moore's cap figure fell from $4.3 million to $2.9 million, and Robinson's figure dropped from $2.9 million to $2.06 million.

Both players took reduced base salaries as part of the moves, but were given signing bonuses spread throughout the duration of their contracts.

