Moore, Robinson reportedly assist Saints by reconfiguring deals

The New Orleans Saints reportedly have freed up about $2.3 million in salary-cap space by restructuring the contracts of cornerback Patrick Robinson and wide receiver Lance Moore.
The Saints had to maneuver to give themselves enough room to sign linebacker Curtis Lofton, who agreed to terms with the team on Saturday.
Moore's cap figure fell from $4.3 million to $2.9 million, and Robinson's figure dropped from $2.9 million to $2.06 million.
Both players took reduced base salaries as part of the moves, but were given signing bonuses spread throughout the duration of their contracts.