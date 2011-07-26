Moore ready to move on, says Panthers won't re-sign him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A year ago, Matt Moore was preparing to enter training camp as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback.
Now he's looking for a job.
Moore arrived at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday morning, but he exited less than 30 minutes later while fellow quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jimmy Clausen remained inside to go over the playbook with new quarterbacks coach Mike Shula. Even more telling for Moore's future: He left the stadium without a playbook in hand, while other players departed periodically carrying a three-inch binder.
"The main goal right now is to have a job and get in there and get your hands dirty and get to work," Moore said of his future.
When asked what jersey number rookie Cam Newton will wear because Clausen is already No. 2, Moore laughed and said, "He's probably going to wear No. 3."
That's the number Moore wore for the past four seasons with the Panthers, including last year when he entered training camp as the starter, only to be benched after two games. Moore later returned to a starting role, but he tore the labrum in his right shoulder against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 and went on injured reserve.
Moore said he left the stadium Tuesday without talking to general manager Marty Hurney or any members of the coaching staff.
Moore said the purpose of his visit to the stadium was to get his shoulder checked out by the training staff. Moore added it's fully healed.
"Said hello and goodbye," Moore said.
Moore said he is a starting-caliber quarterback in the league.
"I think so given the right situation and the timing," Moore said. "A lot of things have to fall into place for that to happen, but yeah, I feel good. I feel like I can come in and compete."
Moore said he spent time this offseason working out with Newton, the team's No. 1 draft pick. Newton declined comment when he arrived at the stadium and as he left for a lunch break with running back Jonathan Stewart.
Clausen said he's eager to get going with the lockout over.
"We're grinding right now," Clausen said. "We have to get ready to go. Obviously we're a little behind because there is a new coaching staff and a new playbook. We just have to keep grinding each and every day."
Notes:Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, considered the team's top free agent, said on Twitter he had a conversation with the team Tuesday and it "went great. Not good, but great!!" The team can't sign free agents until 6 p.m. ET Friday. ... The Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year contract with safety Kevin Payne, who previously was with St. Louis and Chicago.
