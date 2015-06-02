Montee Ball and C.J. Anderson 1A and 1B for Broncos

Although 2014 breakout star C.J. Andersonentered offseason practices as the Denver Broncos' starting running back, Ball is splitting reps with the first-team offense.
"I'm really looking forward to splitting carries with him," Ball said, via the team's official website. "I think we're two really good backs in a system that we love to keep the ball on the ground. So we love this system."
Ball added that he is viewed as the "1B" to Anderson's "1A" because new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison's ground attack will utilize both backs.
"It's a long season," Ball continued, "so we most definitely understand that we're going to have to keep battling and keep fighting for the position, which will make the offense better and the team better. Healthy competition is important."
Anderson's ascension has served as a wake-up call for Ball, who vows to turn his career around after injuries swallowed his 2014 season.
One of Gary Kubiak's assistants told the new head coach that Ball is "just different" this year.
"He's working. He's very focused in what he's doing," Kubiak said, via KUSA's Mike Klis. "I think he knows C.J. did a heck of a job at the end of the year, but he sees himself as a starter also."
From what we have seen on Game Rewind the past two years, Anderson is the superior player. Recent Broncos history suggests, however, that both backs will start games in 2015.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.