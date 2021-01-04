Monday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

The Cleveland Browns will be without defensive end Olivier Vernon for their long-awaited playoff run.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Vernon tore his Achilles on Sunday and the veteran will have surgery.

Vernon suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which clinched a Wild Card berth for the Browns and propelled the franchise into the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

In 13 games this season, Vernon tallied nine sacks for the Browns, ranking second on the team to Myles Garrett (12). Replacing Vernon's production will be left to Adrian Clayborn and Porter Gustin in the playoffs, however, Vernon's veteran leadership will be something much tougher to restore.

The Browns are set to face the Steelers again on Sunday night on Super Wild Card Weekend. Vernon, 30, was in the final year of his contract with the Browns.

