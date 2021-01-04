Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Published: Jan 04, 2021
The Cleveland Browns will be without defensive end Olivier Vernon for their long-awaited playoff run.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Vernon tore his Achilles on Sunday and the veteran will have surgery.

Vernon suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which clinched a Wild Card berth for the Browns and propelled the franchise into the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

In 13 games this season, Vernon tallied nine sacks for the Browns, ranking second on the team to Myles Garrett (12). Replacing Vernon's production will be left to Adrian Clayborn and Porter Gustin in the playoffs, however, Vernon's veteran leadership will be something much tougher to restore.

The Browns are set to face the Steelers again on Sunday night on Super Wild Card Weekend. Vernon, 30, was in the final year of his contract with the Browns.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:

  • The Buffalo Bills are signing veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills to its practice squad, the team announced. Stills was released by the Texans in late November and has been a free agent since. The Bills are also signing WR Tanner Gentry to the practice squad.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says the MRI on Mike Evans knee showed no structural damage. Arians added that Evans is officially day-to-day and is '80 percent' and the Bucs would have to fight to keep him off the field this weekend in the playoffs.
  • Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hopkins tore his ACL in Week 17 and will require surgery, head coach Zac Taylor revealed.

