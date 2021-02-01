Monday's injury and roster news: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Antoine Winfield 'getting close' to returning

Antonio Brown was listed as doubtful for the Super Bowl after missing all of practice last week. His prospects of playing seem to have improved over the bye weekend.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the veteran wideout is "getting close," noting he's been able to work on the side a bit with his injured knee.
"We'll see how sore he is," Arians said Monday.
Time will also tell whether Tampa Bay will have one or both of its starting safeties available against the Chiefs on Sunday. Arians said Antoine Winfield (ankle) is also "getting close" to returning, but that it's still too early to tell with Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee).
There is no uncertainty surrounding linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), despite his questionable designation on the injury report.
"You'd have to shoot him to keep him out of this game," Arians said, deeming David's injury minor.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:
- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the media Monday that defensive back L'Jarius Sneed has cleared concussion protocol and practiced Monday, as did Sammy Watkins (calf), who did not practice on Friday.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced they have promoted Ryan Ficken to special teams coordinator and hired Josh Hingst as head strength and conditioning coach.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers are promoting Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach after previously working as the team's assistant offensive line coach the last two seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
- The Atlanta Falcons Monday they hired Chandler Henley as an assistant offensive line coach.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday they have signed quarterback Jalen Morton and wide receiver J.J. Nelson to reserve/future contracts.