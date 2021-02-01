Monday's injury and roster news: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Antoine Winfield 'getting close' to returning

Antonio Brown was listed as doubtful for the Super Bowl after missing all of practice last week. His prospects of playing seem to have improved over the bye weekend.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the veteran wideout is "getting close," noting he's been able to work on the side a bit with his injured knee.

"We'll see how sore he is," Arians said Monday.

Time will also tell whether Tampa Bay will have one or both of its starting safeties available against the Chiefs on Sunday. Arians said Antoine Winfield (ankle) is also "getting close" to returning, but that it's still too early to tell with Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee).

There is no uncertainty surrounding linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), despite his questionable designation on the injury report.