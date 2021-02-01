Around the NFL

Monday's injury and roster news: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Antoine Winfield 'getting close' to returning

Published: Feb 01, 2021 at 01:51 PM

Antonio Brown was listed as doubtful for the Super Bowl after missing all of practice last week. His prospects of playing seem to have improved over the bye weekend.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the veteran wideout is "getting close," noting he's been able to work on the side a bit with his injured knee.

"We'll see how sore he is," Arians said Monday.

Time will also tell whether Tampa Bay will have one or both of its starting safeties available against the Chiefs on Sunday. Arians said Antoine Winfield (ankle) is also "getting close" to returning, but that it's still too early to tell with Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee).

There is no uncertainty surrounding linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), despite his questionable designation on the injury report.

"You'd have to shoot him to keep him out of this game," Arians said, deeming David's injury minor.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:

  • Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the media Monday that defensive back L'Jarius Sneed has cleared concussion protocol and practiced Monday, as did Sammy Watkins (calf), who did not practice on Friday.
  • The Minnesota Vikings announced they have promoted Ryan Ficken to special teams coordinator and hired Josh Hingst as head strength and conditioning coach.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers are promoting Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach after previously working as the team's assistant offensive line coach the last two seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
  • The Atlanta Falcons Monday they hired Chandler Henley as an assistant offensive line coach.
  • The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday they have signed quarterback Jalen Morton and wide receiver J.J. Nelson to reserve/future contracts.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady 'would definitely consider' playing beyond 45 if he maintains current pace

﻿Tom Brady﻿ is in the Super Bowl at 43 years old, an incredible reality to consider, and it doesn't seem as if there's really any stopping him. While his past contemporaries fade into retirement, Brady just keeps on going -- and he said he might go past his once-absurd target age of 45.
news

Chiefs place WR Demarcus Robinson and C Daniel Kilgore on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chiefs placed WR Demarcus Robinson and C ﻿Daniel Kilgore﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ian Rapoport reports. Neither player is a positive case, however, and if they continue to test negative they should be available to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Rapoport added.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski calls Travis Kelce the 'best player' on Chiefs offense

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski gave a glowing review of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl LV while the Bucs defense aims to stop the All-Pro tight end.
news

Entering 10th Super Bowl, Tom Brady 'incredibly grateful' for Bill Belichick

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflects on his two decades in New England and the importance of Patriots HC Bill Belichick to his success.
news

Tua Tagovailoa calls his rookie season with Dolphins 'below average'

For Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, his first nine starts weren't impressive enough to send folks into the offseason raving about his future. Count Tagovailoa among the underwhelmed.
news

Jason Witten named head football coach at Liberty Christian School

﻿Jason Witten﻿ is returning to Texas football. The former Cowboys TE will coach high school football at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, the school announced Monday. 
news

Danny Amendola: 'Tom Brady is the "Patriot Way,"' not the Patriots' coaches

With Tom Brady's split from New England, 2020 was always going to be viewed by some as a referendum on who was more responsible for the Patriots' success, Brady or Bill Belichick. Former Pats WR ﻿Danny Amendola﻿ suggested TB12 was the main reason.

news

Matt LaFleur: 'There is no doubt' Aaron Rodgers will be Packers' QB in 2021

Packers coach Matt LaFleur has never wavered on Aaron Rodgers being in Green Bay in 2021. With the hullaballoo regarding Rodgers' future beginning to depress, LaFleur reiterated Monday that he believes the presumptive 2020 MVP will be a Packer "for a long time." 
news

NFL surprises health-care worker RJ Gardner with ticket to Super Bowl LV

The Good Morning Football crew surprises Aya Healthcare travel nurse RJ Gardner, who is currently on assignment in the ICU at Tanner Medical Center just outside Atlanta, with tickets to Super Bowl LV.
news

Sirianni 'evaluating' QBs Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts: 'Competition is the core value' for Eagles

The Eagles hired Nick Sirianni in part to help fix ﻿Carson Wentz﻿. Part of that process will include ratcheting up the competition level for the former first-round QB. Sirianni said his staff is in the "process of evaluating" both Wentz and ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿. 
news

Bucs DC Todd Bowles: 'I don't feel any redemption' for success after Jets' firing

Todd Bowles is headed to the Super Bowl after four forgetful years as the Jets HC, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers DC isn't thinking about his redemption story as he heads into Super Bowl LV.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW