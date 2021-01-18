Monday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is headed for further evaluation on a knee injury that kept him on the sideline for the majority of Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Brown is set to undergo an MRI on his knee, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday.

Brown played just 27 offensive snaps in the Divisional Round triumph, with a mere three snaps coming in the final two quarters of a tight game in which Brown caught one pass for 10 yards. Tampa Bay instead relied on Tyler Johnson and Scott Miller to replace Brown in the Bucs' receiving corps in the second half, with the latter making a spectacular catch on a back-shoulder throw down the sideline early in a drive that ended in Ryan ﻿Ryan Succop﻿'s go-ahead field goal.

Tampa Bay can make do without Brown if necessary, but Brown's presence makes the Buccaneers that much more dangerous against a team that brings its own brand of high-flying football to Sunday's NFC Championship Game. We'll stay tuned throughout the week to see if the veteran receiver can get ready in time for Sunday.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday: