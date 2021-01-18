Around the NFL

Monday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Published: Jan 18, 2021
﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is headed for further evaluation on a knee injury that kept him on the sideline for the majority of Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Brown is set to undergo an MRI on his knee, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday.

Brown played just 27 offensive snaps in the Divisional Round triumph, with a mere three snaps coming in the final two quarters of a tight game in which Brown caught one pass for 10 yards. Tampa Bay instead relied on Tyler Johnson and Scott Miller to replace Brown in the Bucs' receiving corps in the second half, with the latter making a spectacular catch on a back-shoulder throw down the sideline early in a drive that ended in Ryan ﻿Ryan Succop﻿'s go-ahead field goal.

Tampa Bay can make do without Brown if necessary, but Brown's presence makes the Buccaneers that much more dangerous against a team that brings its own brand of high-flying football to Sunday's NFC Championship Game. We'll stay tuned throughout the week to see if the veteran receiver can get ready in time for Sunday.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday:

  • Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ remains in the concussion protocol. Mahomes exited in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Browns and did not return. "We'll just follow that and see how he does here the next couple days," Reid said. Safety ﻿Daniel Sorensen﻿ won't be suspended for spearing Cleveland wide receiver ﻿Rashard Higgins﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The play will be reviewed for a possible fine, which is standard. Sorensen was not flagged for the helmet-to-helmet hit that produced a fumble and touchback.

