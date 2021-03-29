Roundup: Cardinals add veteran safety Shawn Williams

The Arizona Cardinals continue to load up on veterans this offseason.

Arizona announced Monday it agreed to terms with longtime Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams on a one-year deal.

Williams, 29, had spent the entirety of his eight-year career in Cincinnati before hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted 84th overall in 2013, Williams played in 119 regular-season games, starting 61, for the Bengals.

After back-to-back 110-plus-tackle seasons in 2018 and 2019, Williams' role decreased in 2020. The safety logged 16 tackles in 13 games played, none of which he started. Williams also served a one-game suspension for stepping on Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Solomon Kindley﻿.

While Cincy remakes its secondary again, Williams will join a revamped Arizona defense, which signed defensive end J.J. Watt and cornerback Malcolm Butler earlier this month. The Cardinals also added Williams' ex-Bengals teammate A.J. Green and Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson on the offensive side of the ball.