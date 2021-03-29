Roundup: Cardinals add veteran safety Shawn Williams

Around the NFL

Published: Mar 29, 2021
The Arizona Cardinals continue to load up on veterans this offseason.

Arizona announced Monday it agreed to terms with longtime Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams on a one-year deal.

Williams, 29, had spent the entirety of his eight-year career in Cincinnati before hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted 84th overall in 2013, Williams played in 119 regular-season games, starting 61, for the Bengals.

After back-to-back 110-plus-tackle seasons in 2018 and 2019, Williams' role decreased in 2020. The safety logged 16 tackles in 13 games played, none of which he started. Williams also served a one-game suspension for stepping on Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Solomon Kindley﻿.

While Cincy remakes its secondary again, Williams will join a revamped Arizona defense, which signed defensive end J.J. Watt and cornerback Malcolm Butler earlier this month. The Cardinals also added Williams' ex-Bengals teammate A.J. Green and Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson on the offensive side of the ball.

Williams is slated to pair with All-Pro free safety Budda Baker in the defensive backfield, while Butler, Robert Alford and Byron Murphy man the corners. Arizona safety and special-teamer ﻿Chris Banjo﻿ also agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the club.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Monday:

  • The New Orleans Saints signed defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon to a two-year contract. New Orleans also announced it signed tight end Nick Vannett to a three-year deal.
  • The Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with tackle Julie'n Davenport on a one-year deal, Pelissero reported, per a source. The team announced the move, along with the re-signing of center Joey Hunt﻿. Indy is also trying out tight end Jeremy Sprinkle﻿, per the transaction wire.
  • The Washington Football Team announced it re-signed running back Lamar Miller and tackle David Sharpe﻿.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed punter Jordan Berry to a one-year deal. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Rashaad Coward is expected to sign with Pittsburgh.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed safety Josh Jones﻿.
  • The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Nate Gerry to a one-year deal.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed safety Daniel Sorensen﻿. K.C. is also bringing back receiver Tajae Sharpe﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
  • Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward has signed his exclusive-rights tender.
  • The Houston Texans announced the signings of linebacker Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chris Conley and re-signed long snapper Jon Weeks﻿.
  • Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett announced his retirement Monday. Burnett last played in the NFL in 2019, with the Browns.

