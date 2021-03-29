Roundup: Cardinals add veteran safety Shawn Williams

The Arizona Cardinals continue to load up on veterans this offseason.
Arizona announced Monday it agreed to terms with longtime Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams on a one-year deal.
Williams, 29, had spent the entirety of his eight-year career in Cincinnati before hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted 84th overall in 2013, Williams played in 119 regular-season games, starting 61, for the Bengals.
After back-to-back 110-plus-tackle seasons in 2018 and 2019, Williams' role decreased in 2020. The safety logged 16 tackles in 13 games played, none of which he started. Williams also served a one-game suspension for stepping on Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Solomon Kindley.
While Cincy remakes its secondary again, Williams will join a revamped Arizona defense, which signed defensive end J.J. Watt and cornerback Malcolm Butler earlier this month. The Cardinals also added Williams' ex-Bengals teammate A.J. Green and Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson on the offensive side of the ball.
Williams is slated to pair with All-Pro free safety Budda Baker in the defensive backfield, while Butler, Robert Alford and Byron Murphy man the corners. Arizona safety and special-teamer Chris Banjo also agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the club.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Monday:
- The New Orleans Saints signed defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon to a two-year contract. New Orleans also announced it signed tight end Nick Vannett to a three-year deal.
- The Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with tackle Julie'n Davenport on a one-year deal, Pelissero reported, per a source. The team announced the move, along with the re-signing of center Joey Hunt. Indy is also trying out tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, per the transaction wire.
- The Washington Football Team announced it re-signed running back Lamar Miller and tackle David Sharpe.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed punter Jordan Berry to a one-year deal. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Rashaad Coward is expected to sign with Pittsburgh.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed safety Josh Jones.
- The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Nate Gerry to a one-year deal.
- The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed safety Daniel Sorensen. K.C. is also bringing back receiver Tajae Sharpe, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward has signed his exclusive-rights tender.
- The Houston Texans announced the signings of linebacker Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chris Conley and re-signed long snapper Jon Weeks.
- Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett announced his retirement Monday. Burnett last played in the NFL in 2019, with the Browns.