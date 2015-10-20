Monday Nightmare: Jordan Matthews misses the mark

Well last night was pretty epic for the rest of us. And after halftime I was pretty excited. Partly because of the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" trailer. Mostly because I didn't have to watch any part of the second half of that game. (And truthfully, I don't want to be the one to point out ESPN pulled a marketing stunt that would have felt better suited for an MLS or Arena League game. I mean, this is the NFL. "Monday Night Football" used to mean something years ago. Now you need to use "Star Wars" to boost your ratings. And further, could ESPN have found somebody less interested in "Star Wars" than Mike Tirico? I'm sure they could, but it would be hard pressed to do so.)