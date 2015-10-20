Monday Nightmare: Jordan Matthews misses the mark

Published: Oct 20, 2015 at 04:12 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Before we get started tonight, let's lead off with this tweet from David C. Stark. Congratulations to you and your wife on the birth of your child. And thank you so much for sharing!

Well last night was pretty epic for the rest of us. And after halftime I was pretty excited. Partly because of the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" trailer. Mostly because I didn't have to watch any part of the second half of that game. (And truthfully, I don't want to be the one to point out ESPN pulled a marketing stunt that would have felt better suited for an MLS or Arena League game. I mean, this is the NFL. "Monday Night Football" used to mean something years ago. Now you need to use "Star Wars" to boost your ratings. And further, could ESPN have found somebody less interested in "Star Wars" than Mike Tirico? I'm sure they could, but it would be hard pressed to do so.)

All that said, I am being disingenuous because I did have to keep an eye on the Monday night game. I had Jordan Matthews and Josh Brown working against Zach Ertz. I needed just a five-point advantage on the night to blow past my pal, Mike Conrad in my League of Record. And wouldn't you know it? The Eagles score 27 points and Matthews was nowhere to be found.

I'm just about through with the guy. I drafted Le'Veon Bell and Julio Jones with my first two picks (it is one of the few leagues where I don't have Antonio Brown), so I went into the season very comfortable with Matthews as my No. 2. I eventually added John Brown and Allen Robinson. So for the past few weeks, I've had to walk the line with a decision on Brown and Robinson.

Those days are over.

I'm now going to put Matthews on the bench for the foreseeable future. He's nothing more than a bye-week replacement. Shoot, I have Travis Benjamin on my bench and I have more confidence in him. My one hope was Matthews would have a breakout game and I could deal his (behind). But no such luck.

So that was my Monday. I won't dismiss it as a total loss. Because of the whole "Star Wars" thing. That was amazing. But that game and the fantasy fallout, woof. I didn't rally to win any of the two games I really needed.

And for the rest of you? Let's roll through the wreckage. A lot of these results look as devastated as the wrecked Star Destroyer Rey searched through during the opening of the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" trailer.

A quick aside, here. But what the (stuff) Giants? Why even have Shane Vereen on your team if you're not going to use him? I correctly predicted the Eagles would score some points. But the Giants didn't use Vereen at all, and I was so wrong.

Holy lord, I'm so glad somebody taught you to edit out the bad words!

Take us home, Packer Girl.

It will feel better if you share. Be sure to hit me up on Twitter @adamrank.

For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL Fantasy Live or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL Fantasy Live has 300K followers. Me? Just 14. See, the odds are better I will answer your question, so hit me up both via Twitter or via Facebook (if you're RG3). And if you follow me on Sundays, I'll quote "The Wolf" from "Pulp Fiction" and then it's game on! Although, it's tough to catch me on Facebook. Twitter is your go-to." Plus seriously people, I'm not taking your tweets after Midnight. I'm into the #HashtagWars via @Midnight. I've started to mute people who ask me questions at that time.

