Monday Night Football: Vikings-Giants live chat

Published: Oct 21, 2013 at 01:48 PM
Panthers QB Sam Darnold (ankle) expected to miss 4-6 weeks, will get second opinion
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Friday's preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
