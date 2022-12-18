Momentum building among some teams to extend NFL trade deadline as soon as 2023

Published: Dec 18, 2022 at 10:39 AM
Ian_Rapoport_Headshot_2022
Pelissero_Tom_1400x1000
by Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero

Want more NFL trades? You may be in luck as soon as 2023.

At last week's winter meeting, the league's general manager advisory committee discussed a potential one- or two-week extension to the trade deadline -- and sources say there seems to be momentum building among some clubs toward pushing it back.

More discussion is expected in the coming months, per sources, with approval of any change subject to vote by at least 24 of 32 owners that could come at league meetings in March or May.

It's not yet clear where the NFL's competition committee will stand on the matter. The later the deadline falls, the more concern there would be about teams that are out of contention dumping players to contenders and changing competitive balance late in the season.

On trade deadline day alone this year, there were 10 trades involving 12 players -- both by far the most on deadline day in the last 30 years -- and many deals involved notable players, including Bradley Chubb, Chase Claypool, T.J. Hockenson and Calvin Ridley.

The trade deadline has been on the Tuesday after Week 8 since 2012, when it was pushed back from Week 6.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Follow Tom Pelissero on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Bills' Josh Allen 'pretty positive' he will see Dolphins again after four-TD performance to clinch playoffs

Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed against Saturday night why Buffalo is a front runner in the AFC thanks to a four-touchdown, 304-yard passing performance in a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky could be on short leash Sunday vs. Panthers

Could Mason Rudolph see his first action of the season? NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report that Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky could be on a short leash today vs. the Panthers.

news

Jaguars relishing QB Trevor Lawrence 'putting the team on his back'

The Jaguars are playing good football, and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a major reason for it. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson recently spoke with NFL.com about Lawrence's progress.

news

Commanders pass rusher Chase Young expected to wait on season debut, could play in final three games

Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is not expected to make his season debut Sunday night against the Giants but could play in the team's final three games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE