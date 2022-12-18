Momentum building among some teams to extend NFL trade deadline as soon as 2023

Want more NFL trades? You may be in luck as soon as 2023.

At last week's winter meeting, the league's general manager advisory committee discussed a potential one- or two-week extension to the trade deadline -- and sources say there seems to be momentum building among some clubs toward pushing it back.

More discussion is expected in the coming months, per sources, with approval of any change subject to vote by at least 24 of 32 owners that could come at league meetings in March or May.

It's not yet clear where the NFL's competition committee will stand on the matter. The later the deadline falls, the more concern there would be about teams that are out of contention dumping players to contenders and changing competitive balance late in the season.