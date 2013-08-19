Mohamed Massaquoi released by Jacksonville Jaguars

Less than five months after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mohamed Massaquoi already is looking for work.
The Jaguarsannounced the release of Massaquoi on Monday. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport first reported that the team was set to cut ties with the player.
The move is a fairly big surprise. With an eye on upgrading their wide receiver depth, the Jaguars signed the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver in April to a two-year contract worth up to $4.7 million with in-reach incentives. But that was before the team drafted Ace Sanders and "offensive weapon" Denard Robinson in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively.
After being drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2009 draft, Massaquoi went on to start in 43 games. His best season was his rookie campaign, when he caught 34 balls for 624 yards and three touchdowns. He started in just fives in games in 2012, though, as he dealt with concussion problems and a myriad of other injuries.
Massaquoi will be one of the best wideouts on the free-agent market and likely will receive plenty of attention as teams tinker with rosters heading into Week 1. But it's telling that the Jaguars, with Justin Blackmon suspended for the first four games, deemed Massaquoi expendable.