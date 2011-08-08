Moeaki activated off PUP list, joins Chiefs for camp sessions

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Tight end Tony Moeaki was removed from the Kansas City Chiefs' physically unable to perform list Monday and participated in the team's morning walkthrough and afternoon practice.
Moeaki spent more than a week watching from the sideline at Missouri Western State University before making his training-camp debut. The Chiefs haven't said what was wrong with Moeaki, and he and coach Todd Haley both declined to comment on reports of an offseason knee surgery.
"It's not the ideal situation, but you have to control what you can control," said Moeaki, who caught 47 passes for 556 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season. "I'm out here today, so it's better than not being out there."
Moeaki was nearly a full participant in both workouts, running routes, participating in blocking drills and running full speed in conditioning. He did sit out the final 11-on-11 session of the afternoon.
"He's going to be with the rest of the guys," Haley said. "I don't think it'll necessarily be a full-bore, dive head-first into the water, but we'll have to kind of acclimate him like we have everybody else."
Moeaki wasn't the only limited participant Monday.
Wide receiver Jonathan Baldwin, the Chiefs' first-round draft pick, did some light running Monday morning, including working on a few routes. He spent nearly all the afternoon session on the stationary bike or doing light jogging on the side. Baldwin hadn't practiced since Thursday's walkthrough.
Defensive end Glenn Dorsey sat out for the third consecutive day since he was carted off the practice field last Thursday with an undisclosed injury. He did some running in the afternoon but skipped drills requiring sudden stopping or cutting while wearing a heavy brace on his left knee.
Dorsey worked alongside Baldwin and running back Tervaris Johnson in the non-football activity area of the practice field.
