Mock draft: Don't bank on Lions taking Stafford with No. 1 pick

The Lions and Eagles have multiple first-round picks, while the Cowboys and Panthers must wait until the first round is over for a pick. I got the sense from talking to a number of GMs and head coaches that there is little interest in risk-taking at the top of the draft with athletes who have off-the-field issues, medical issues and "signability" issues. Athletes that came to the combine, performed most of the drills well, interviewed well and created a feeling of being safe picks moved up draft boards. Athletes who had medical issues, decided not to compete or demonstrated some immaturity moved down. As one GM said, "There's just too much damn money involved at the top of the draft to take a risk."