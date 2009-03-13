Mock draft 3.0: Texas' Orakpo moving up the board

Mock drafts
While Pat Kirwan thinks highly of Jason Smith, where do NFL.com and NFL Network experts see the Baylor offensive tackle going in April's draft? How about other top prospects?
Mid-March is still too early for a real mock draft, but it is a good exercise to go through the drill of thinking about the first 32 draft picks. One curveball at the top of the draft will throw the whole selection process into chaos.
Two weeks ago, I had combine results to add to game-tape analysis, which provided a good basis to start a mock draft. Today, I add the background from having interviewed 22 of the 32 top candidates -- which gives me a sense of which guys love football. The pro days are in full bloom, private workouts are underway, and visits to the team facilities are starting to take place. On top of all that, free-agent signings are providing some clues as to which direction teams are headed. Time for mock draft version 3.0.