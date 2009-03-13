Mock draft 3.0: Texas' Orakpo moving up the board

Two weeks ago, I had combine results to add to game-tape analysis, which provided a good basis to start a mock draft. Today, I add the background from having interviewed 22 of the 32 top candidates -- which gives me a sense of which guys love football. The pro days are in full bloom, private workouts are underway, and visits to the team facilities are starting to take place. On top of all that, free-agent signings are providing some clues as to which direction teams are headed. Time for mock draft version 3.0.