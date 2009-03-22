Mock draft 3.0: Stafford still No. 1 after solid pro day

Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford had his pro-day workout Thursday in front of representatives from all 32 teams, including a top-heavy contingent from the Detroit Lions, who have the No. 1 overall pick. Stafford showcased his big arm, said the right things to the right people and did nothing to hurt himself. He will have a private workout with the Lions on March 31 in Athens, Ga. Clearly, the Lions are doing their due diligence. Whether they walk away smitten might not be known until draft day, but Stafford had an allegiance of fans among a lot of the teams who wouldn't have a problem scooping him up if he slides during the draft.