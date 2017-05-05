Around the NFL

MLB player wants to race Bengals WR John Ross

Published: May 05, 2017 at 02:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Queen City, more like Speed City.

(Nods self-approvingly at obvious witty lead.)

When the Bengals drafted the fastest man in football, John Ross, in the first-round last week it created a hotbed of speed in Cincinnati, where baseball hot rod Billy Hamilton already resided.

As is the case when any new kid moves onto the block, Hamilton is challenging Ross to a race to determine true speed superiority.

"It's something I look forward to. I'm a competitor, if something happens with him, it happens," Hamilton said Thursday, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We'll do it for a charity event. I'm willing to do it."

Ross set the NFL Combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash. Hamilton leads the MLB in stolen bases and owns 200 in his five-year pro career. The Cincinnati Reds' outfielder said he hasn't run a 40-yard dash since ninth grade, but did it in 4.5 seconds.

"I think we could do 40 and I think it'd be a good race for the city and for me and him to get our names out there," Hamilton said. "It's something we could look forward to looking into, our agents [could talk] and see how it goes."

Ross has yet to respond publicly to Hamilton, but you can bet with Bengals rookie minicamp opening this weekend, the wideout will be asked about the gauntlet being thrown.

Here is hoping the speedsters race. The world needs more street races.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason that included the hiring of a new head coach, several free-agent additions and a blockbuster trade. Although Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expressed excitement for the upcoming season with his new offensive weapons, he is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands: winning games.

news

Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring football game

The late Dwayne Haskins was honored by his alma mater on Saturday during Ohio State's spring football game.

news

Cowboys aware of CB Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to fatal shooting; two arrests made

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement Friday stating that they are aware of cornerback Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Dallas.

news

Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal

Five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year deal with the Colts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week.

news

Seahawks' Al Woods believes 'winning culture' will make up for loss of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods cited the team's culture as the reason he's confident Seattle can keep winning despite the losses of Wilson and Wagner.

news

Broncos' Garett Bolles compares Russell Wilson to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Denver Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles had high praise for Russell Wilson, comparing the QB to a trio of NBA Hall of Famers.

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

news

A.J. Green returning to Cardinals on one-year deal

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal, the team announced.

news

Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play in Arizona this season without a new deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year, $4M contract with Packers

After a Thursday visit with the Packers, Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year, $4 million deal to join Green Bay, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Geno Smith re-signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7M deal

Geno Smith is returning to Seattle. The veteran quarterback is expected to re-sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. He joins Drew Look in the QB room.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW