Mitchell Trubisky looking forward to earning starting QB job with Steelers: 'You expect competition'

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ joins the Pittsburgh Steelers with a chance to win a starting job and rehab his career.

"This is definitely where I wanted to be," Trubisky said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "When we found out Pittsburgh had interest, I said this is where I want to be."

Trubisky signed a two-year, $14.25 million contract that could be worth up to $27 million with incentives.

The base value of the deal indicates Trubisky could be viewed as a bridge quarterback to a highly drafted rookie -- similar to how the Bears signed ﻿Mike Glennon﻿ before drafting Trubisky.

The Steelers also have ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ and ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ on the roster to compete for starting reps this summer.

"You expect competition, and I'm looking forward to earning the spot and earning the trust of my teammates," Trubisky said of how he views the QB competition.

The former No. 2 overall pick spent last season in Buffalo as a backup to Josh Allen, barely seeing the field. Still, he was sought after in a free-agent market lacking high-caliber quality starters.

Trubisky could continue to turn around the narrative of a career gone sideways after his struggles in Chicago by improving in Pittsburgh.

The 27-year-old said the prospect of replacing ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ helped lure him to Pittsburgh.

"I'm excited," Trubisky said. "What Ben did here on the field and off the field for the city of Pittsburgh, without a doubt a Hall of Famer. You just hope to continue that."