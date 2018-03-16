Mitchell Trubisky set up to soar; don't dismiss Sammy Watkins

Looking at the Bears' free-agent acquisitions, it is apparent Chicago is slotting in guys to play key roles in a multi-dimensional spread offense. Allen Robinson is the No. 1 receiver and he will likely play the "X" position (split end) for the Bears. The X typically aligns away from the strength of the formation, which puts him on the back side of 3x1 sets. In spread offenses, coaches will put their best receiver at X to take advantage of one-on-one coverage with a variety of isolation routes (slants, quick outs, skinny posts, digs, comebacks, go-routes, etc.). In addition, the back-side alignment, particularly out of 3x1 formations, makes it easier for the quarterback to identify double coverage on the WR1 during the pre-snap phase. With the Bears certain to use some "packaged plays" (play with an isolation route on the back side and an RPO on the front side), the deployment of Robinson at X is sensible.