Mitchell Trubisky doubtful to face Raiders in London

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky underwent tests on his left, non-throwing shoulder Monday and his availability for the coming weeks is unclear.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder Sunday against the Vikings, but there was not much additional damage to the joint and there are no current plans for surgery. It is, however, doubtful Trubisky will play this week in London against the Oakland Raiders, per Rapoport.
Bears coach Matt Nagy didn't provide any additional information on Trubisky's injury when speaking to reporters Monday, only to say "we'll know more here throughout the day."
Trubisky left Sunday's 16-6 victory over the Vikings during the first drive of the game after landing awkwardly on his left arm amid a scramble. After going to the locker room, the starter was quickly ruled out. He returned to the sideline with his left arm in a sling.
In Trubisky's absence, the Bears will turn to 11-year pro Chase Daniel, who led the offense to an opening-drive touchdown Sunday and managed the game as Chicago moved to 3-1 on the season.