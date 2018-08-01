Around the NFL

Mitch Trubisky still learning Matt Nagy's scheme

Published: Aug 01, 2018 at 02:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The offseason excitement over Chicago Bears second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky gained momentum during organized team activities and minicamp ahead of training camp.

After a less than productive rookie season in an offensive scheme under a different coaching staff, Trubisky transitioned to coach Matt Nagy's quarterback-friendly system and the Bears intend to cut the quarterback loose.

But after more than a week of training camp practices, where Trubisky has thrown interceptions and lacked consistency with throws, offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich pumped the brakes on the hype.

"Obviously, he has turned the ball over too much," Helfrich said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. "Some of that has been his fault, some of it not, which is usually the case. But the quarterback gets the blame. And so we'll get it fixed. It's so far so good. We're nowhere -- nowhere -- near where we need to be. But we're ... trending in the right direction."

Trubisky continues to learn Nagy's scheme, which has roots with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid's version of the West Coast offense. But he also has help in the quarterbacks room, where two former Chiefs signal-callers -- Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray -- are present to assist the educational process.

Still, if Nagy's system comes close to resembling his mentor's scheme, Trubisky must master a complex playbook surrounding language, formations, protections and routes.

The Bears are continuing the installment phase ahead of the regular season, but Trubisky has plenty of experienced bodies to lean on as he works through the early camp issues.

The hope, of course, is for Trubisky to leave training camp and preseason action with a command of the scheme, and then carry it over to when games count against the win-loss column.

"In a game plan situation, he'll know what's coming," Helfrich said, via the Chicago Tribune. "So for a quarterback, you just want an immediate picture in your head of what's going on. One thing to think about, not seven.

"Right now, we're still at that stage where it's, OK, who's at this position? What's my personnel group? What's the snap count? And all the things that take place. It is truly a process right now whereas that will be seamless."

