Mitch Trubisky on Chicago return: 'I just wanted to play well'

For the better part of the previous two seasons, plenty of Bears fans didn't exactly want to see Trubisky in the starting lineup and Bills fans won't either. It's for starkly different reasons, as Buffalo boasts one of the elite quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen and no Bills rooter wants anything other than to see No. 17 carving up defenses.

So, in a way, Saturday's showing proves all the more important for Trubisky.

In the offseason, Trubisky was searching for a club in which he could compete for a QB1 spot, but when that didn't materialize, he ventured to Buffalo. Having previously stated that he was happy to be somewhere he felt wanted, Trubisky has found an opportunity to improve under the umbrella of Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

So, with a performance such as Saturday's, Trubisky not only builds the Bills' confidence in his dependability as a backup, but it also portends to possibilities for the 2022 season. With Trubisky having struck a one-year pact with Buffalo, it's not out of the question to think the 27-year-old could move into a situation where he would battle for a starting job.

That's far into the future, though, and on Saturday Trubisky traveled down memory lane, turned in a terrific outing and received a somewhat pleasant greeting. Accounts were that Trubisky got a mix of applause and boos, with the former more prevalent.