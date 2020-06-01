Around the NFL

'Mission success' for Jaguars QB, NASA intern Josh Dobbs 

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs spent the offseason training in a unique second job: Intern at NASA.

As part of his internship at NASA's Kennedy Space Center this offseason, Dobbs was at the SpaceX/NASA launch on Saturday, which sent a crew to the International Space Station.

Dobbs, an aerospace engineering major at Tennessee, got the internship through the NFL Players Association program.

Dobbs told Peter King for his Football Morning In America column that the preparation for the launch was similar to the teamwork it takes a football team to gear up for a big game.

"I really felt the nervousness watching the countdown, knowing what those astronauts have gone through to get to this moment," he said. "Being able to see the teamwork involved in preparation for this launch was incredible for me. It's so much like a football team -- you see how everyone doing their job fits together and makes something great happen. That's what I really appreciated about the experience."

