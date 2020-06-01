'Mission success' for Jaguars QB, NASA intern Josh Dobbs 

Dobbs told Peter King for his Football Morning In America column that the preparation for the launch was similar to the teamwork it takes a football team to gear up for a big game.

"I really felt the nervousness watching the countdown, knowing what those astronauts have gone through to get to this moment," he said. "Being able to see the teamwork involved in preparation for this launch was incredible for me. It's so much like a football team -- you see how everyone doing their job fits together and makes something great happen. That's what I really appreciated about the experience."