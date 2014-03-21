Minnesota Vikings, USAA present $20K to Guard via Fan Salute

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- KTSP-TV and Vikings.com that the Minnesota Vikings with USAA presented a donation for $20,000 to the state's National Guard on Friday as part of the NFL's Million Fan Salute.
- The Wall Street Journal conducted an interview with new NFL Players Association president Eric Winston and asked him about his platform on health and safety issues.
- The Associated Press reported that the New Orleans Saints will split their training camp between The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia and Metairie, La.
- The Los Angeles Times reported that a jury found that a high school football player's brain injury was not the fault of helmet maker Riddell.
- Santa Clara University's Institute of Sports Law and Ethics announced it will honor the Boston University Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy because of its work on concussion research.
- As part of National Athletic Trainers Month, the Newark Post featured three University of Delaware student-trainers who went to Capitol Hill to promote the profession.
- Two University of Oregon head trauma researchers wrote an op-ed that appeared in The Register-Guard on how parents can recognize concussions.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor