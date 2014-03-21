Minnesota Vikings, USAA present $20K to Guard via Fan Salute

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Santa Clara University's Institute of Sports Law and Ethics announced it will honor the Boston University Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy because of its work on concussion research.
  • As part of National Athletic Trainers Month, the Newark Post featured three University of Delaware student-trainers who went to Capitol Hill to promote the profession.

