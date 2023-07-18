Around the NFL

Minnesota Vikings to debut classic uniforms in Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

Published: Jul 18, 2023 at 01:09 PM
Minnesota will be paying homage to the Vikings of yesteryear by virtue of a classic uniform in 2023.

The team unveiled on Tuesday a throwback uniform that it will debut in the season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's a classic look that harkens back to the club's glory days in the 1960s and 1970s. On a jersey that features a deeper purple hue, gold trim accents the traditional white number font to match the white and gold striping on the sleeves. The jersey perfectly blends with the classic white pants that don a gold stripe flanked by purple stripes down the side. Purple socks complete the classic threads.

A purple matte helmet with the Vikings' vintage horn and gray facemask top off the throwback.

Outside of an update that lasted from 2006 to 2012, the Vikings have never strayed too far from tradition when it comes to their uniforms. This 2023 testimonial perfectly encapsulates the years of Fran Tarkenton and the Purple People Eaters, and the defending NFC North champions will hope to emulate their greatness as the franchise embarks on its 63rd NFL season.

