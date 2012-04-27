Minnesota Vikings stadium bill not ready for hearing yet

Published: Apr 26, 2012 at 08:10 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Most Republican lawmakers who control Minnesota's Legislature never met a tax increase they liked, but a handful said Thursday that the state's portion of the cost of a new Minnesota Vikings stadium should be funded with new taxes on the team and its fans -- rather than with revenue from an expansion of legal gambling.

It was the latest twist in the stadium bill's rocky ride at the Minnesota Capitol. The bill's rapid-fire progress of recent days slowed noticeably Thursday, with an expected hearing in the Senate Taxes Committee delayed until at least Friday. That leaves a shrinking window of time to get the $1 billion stadium proposal to the desk of a supportive Gov. Mark Dayton, with legislative leaders aiming to finish up their 2012 session by Monday at midnight.

Dayton and other stadium supporters contend failure to act this year could cost Minnesota its NFL franchise.

The delay in the Senate, as supporters worked to get the bill in good enough shape to survive a grilling from numerous stadium critics on the panel, also slowed the bill in the House where it awaits a floor vote. The chief House sponsor, Rep. Morrie Lanning, said a House vote was not likely until the stadium bill clears the Senate's committee process.

The bill's delay left critics of the current proposal time to momentarily grab the spotlight. A group of Republican lawmakers denounced the expansion of legal gambling in the bill, which would let Minnesota charities offer new, electronic versions of games of chance they operate in bars and clubs.

"It's in our Republican Party platform that we don't support expansion of gambling," said Rep. Mike Benson. He said when the bill does reach the House floor, he'd move to remove the gambling expansion in favor of income and sales tax increases related to professional sports.

Benson said he'd propose a 4-percent income tax surcharge on Vikings players and executives who earn more than $200,000 a year; sales tax increases on sports memorabilia, liquor and purchases in the new stadium; and a sales tax on online purchases of NFL merchandise.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 15

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the second half of the NFL's week 15 matchups. 
news

Are Joe Flacco-led Cleveland Browns for real? Is Justin Fields still in Chicago Bears' long-term plans?

Are the Browns serious postseason players with Joe Flacco under center? Is Justin Fields still the quarterback for the Bears to build around? In advance of Sunday's Chicago-Cleveland showdown, Bucky Brooks explores two fascinating storylines at the game's most important position.
news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 15: Rookie wideouts on breakout pace

Are rookie WRs in Kansas City and Green Bay trending toward big finishes? What do we do with Breece Hall and his oddly imbalanced profile? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 15.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) listed as doubtful vs. Titans

The Houston Texans officially ruled Stroud as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans due to a concussion suffered in the Week 14 loss to the New York Jets.