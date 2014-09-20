Minnesota Vikings sign wide receiver Charles Johnson

The team announced it signed wide receiver Charles Johnson off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. Johnson is familiar with Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who was in Cleveland last season.
Johnson missed last year with an ACL tear that the Browns discovered after signing him off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.
Johnson has been praised as a good blend of size and speed, but it's likely his knowledge of Turner's offense that gave him a leg up on other potential replacements. The wideout will likely be insurance if Rodney Smith (hamstring) can't play this week.
Even with Johnson's addition, the Vikings carry just three receivers who have caught an NFL pass: Greg Jennings, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jarius Wright.
