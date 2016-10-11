Around the NFL

Minnesota Vikings sign veteran Jake Long

Published: Oct 11, 2016 at 01:58 AM

It's been next man up in Minnesota all season long. Now, former No. 1 overall pick Jake Long is up.

The Vikings signed the offensive tackle after placing Andre Smith on injured reserve Monday, the team announced Tuesday morning. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo adds it's a one-year deal for Long.

Long, 31, has appeared in just 11 games over the past two seasons with seven total starts. He played just a handful of snaps for the Atlanta Falcons a year ago.

Despite suffering a pair of ACL tears, Long has been in the mix all offseason long. He signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens in July, but backed out a few days later after the team requested he sign an injury waiver. He has been waiting for the right opportunity ever since.

Long, like most players who have sustained a career-altering injury, maintains that this is the healthiest he's been in a long time. Now, we will have to see if Long is healthy enough to keep Jeremiah Sirles off the field. Sirles was Smith's initial replacement.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is stashing one veteran mercenary after the next to combat the seemingly unfair string of injuries he's seen since late August. The only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, Minnesota has its eyes on a Super Bowl and nothing else, which explains the all-or-nothing replacement game they've been playing.

Should Long be correct and truly be as healthy as he's been since 2010, this is just another genius gamble taken by a front office that has absolutely nothing to lose at this point. Long has the bye week to prepare before starting his career in purple against the Eagles' wide-nine defense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations

An NFL trailblazer has reached a new height in her career. The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager.
news

49ers sign former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee's return to the NFL includes a new location: Santa Clara. The former second-round pick signed with the 49ers on Monday.
news

Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor. The former 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.
news

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North said it was a conscious choice to put the Bucs vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Tom Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
news

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I'm ready to take someone's job'

Projected by many as a Day 2 draft pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown falling to the fourth round provided the Lions rookie wideout with the motivation to prove the doubters wrong.
news

Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles after 10 seasons in Washington

Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to Washington in an Instagram post Sunday night. The longtime Washington edge rusher is staying in the NFC East.
news

Cardinals' Kingsbury tabs Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins as 'prettiest linebacker duo'

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is excited about the Arizona's new starting linebacker duo of Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, who are the team's last two first-round selections.
news

Roundup: Bucs signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are adding to their secondary depth with the signing of free-agent CB Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears HC Nagy: Andy Dalton will 'get the one reps' in OTAs after strong rookie camp from Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been making a great first impression at rookie minicamp. He still has some work to do to earn first-team repetitions.

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will be the team's No. 1 QB when organized team activities commence next week.
news

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues. The Giants signed the former first-round wide receiver to play tight end following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. New York also added former Eagles RB Corey Clement to its roster.
news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW