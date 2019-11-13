Minkah Fitzpatrick WAS out of position in Miami; sleeper teams

Fitzpatrick, taken 11th overall by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft, only aligned deep on 22.4 percent of his defensive snaps with the Dolphins. He spent far more snaps in the slot (37 percent), and also logged ample time as a box safety (12.7 percent). Since joining the Steelers in Week 3, though, Fitzpatrick has lined up deep on 86.3 percent of snaps, and his presence has completely transformed Pittsburgh's air defense, especially on deep passes (20-plus air yards). In Weeks 1 and 2, according to Next Gen Stats, Steelers opponents completed 57.1 percent of deep passes, averaging 22.1 yards per attempt with a 3:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 141.4 passer rating. Since Fitzpatrick's arrival, those figures have been slashed to 22.2 percent completions, 6.0 yards per attempt, 0:4 TD-to-INT ratio and a 12.5 passer rating. Overall, Pittsburgh's defense went from giving up an average of 30.5 points and 445.0 yards in those first two Fitzpatrick-less weeks to yielding just 17.1 points and 300.0 yards per game since the trade.