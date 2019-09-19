Around the NFL

Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'Anchor me down' at one position

Published: Sep 19, 2019 at 03:14 AM

In Miami, Minkah Fitzpatrick was playing everywhere in the secondary for a team going nowhere. Relocating to Pittsburgh could provide a change on both fronts.

Days after being dealt from the Dolphins to the Steelrs, Fitzpatrick is preparing to suit up for a Week 3 game against the 49ers. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin he would use the second-year defensive back exclusively at free safety.

It had to be music to Fitzpatrick's ears.

"I think right now it's important to anchor me down because I'm learning an entirely new system," Fitzpatrick said, per the Associated Press. "Once I learn the system more, I'll be able to move around a little bit. It's part of my game. It's one of the reasons they wanted me around."

It's also one of the reasons he wanted out of Miami. After requesting he be used primarily at one spot this year, Fitzpatrick (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) played safety, linebacker, and nickel corner in the season opener. Last year he saw time at both safety spots, as well as nickel and outside corner.

He arrives in Pittsburgh at an opportune time. The Steelers are 0-2 for the first time in six years and just lost safety Sean Davis for an extended period with a torn labrum. The 22-year-old Fitzpatrick is coming off a promising rookie season and could provide a needed jolt to a struggling Steelers defense.

"The main thing to me is just doing my job, communicating with my teammates," Fitzpatrick said. "And with that will come big plays. ... Just got to learn and simplify the game so I can go out there and play fast. A lot of it is word association."

Perhaps he'll help change the words currently associated with the Steel Curtain. Only three teams have allowed more yards through two games, and only four have surrendered more points. That's likely why, in the midst of a franchise reshuffle, Pittsburgh was so aggressive in acquiring Fitzpatrick.

The team was said to covet him leading up to the 2018 draft, only its first pick was 17 slots after he came off the board. With Fitzpatrick available amid a Dolphins fire sale, Pittsburgh didn't hesitate to offer its first pick of the 2020 draft to get him.

Mind you, the Steelers hadn't traded their first-round pick since 1967.

"It's an honor that they did that," he said. "It means that they think very highly of me. Like I said, I'm excited by it, and I've just got to work to fulfill everything that they think I can be."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt on facing struggling Texans for first time: 'It hurts me to see where it is now'

J.J. Watt, the greatest player in the history of the Texans franchise, can barely recognize the team that parted ways with him in February. It'll make for a polarizing reunion Sunday when the Cardinals defensive end takes on his former team for the first time.
news

Jets safety Marcus Maye says he doesn't want to be traded

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Jets safety Marcus Maye is one of several free agents-to-be who could be on the move. If Maye has his way, he won't leave New York.
news

Joe Judge on 1-5 Giants: 'The fish stinks from the head down'

Joe Judge's second season is off to as poor a start as his first year in New York. The Giants sit at 1-5, identical to their 2020 campaign. On Thursday, Judge acknowledged it's on him to right the ship.
news

Browns activate WR Jarvis Landry (knee) from IR ahead of 'TNF' vs. Broncos

Calling the Browns banged up would be an understatement. But not all injury news is bad news for Cleveland heading into Thursday Night Football. WR Jarvis Landry has been activated from injured reserve in time to take on the Broncos
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 21

The Eagles are betting that the absence of Zach Ertz will bring out the best in ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿. Their calculated gamble will begin to take shape this weekend. Philly activated Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield expected to need shoulder surgery following the season

Ian Rapoport reports that Baker Mayfield is expected to require surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the belief is that he can deal with the injury through the season. However, incurring more damage could make that plan challenging for the Browns QB.
news

Colts S Julian Blackmon suffered torn Achilles, out for season

The Colts will be without safety ﻿Julian Blackmon﻿ for the remainder of the 2021 season. The team announced the second-year safety tore his Achilles tendon in practice on Wednesday. It's a brutal hit to one of the rising young safeties in the NFL.
news

Giants TE Evan Engram ignoring trade rumors: 'I'm not the type of person to want to tap out'

Despite the possibility that a new environment with less scrutiny could help his career, Giants TE Evan Engram has zero interest in jumping ship.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on getting out of funk: 'Just try not to be perfect'

﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ has hit a skid in Washington, throwing just one touchdown to three interceptions over the last two weeks as the Football Team has slid to 2-4.
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers have no interest in trading Ronald Jones 

As the trade deadline approaches, speculation has arisen that the Buccaneers could part with Ronald Jones. Asked about the possibility of trading the running back, head coach Bruce Arians dismissed the notion.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater expected to start against Browns on 'TNF'

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater -- battling foot and quad injuries -- is expected to start in Thursday night's pivotal game against the Browns in Cleveland, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff on playing former team: 'Reality is that we need to win'

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will face the quarterback's old squad, the Los Angeles Rams, and the QB he was swapped for, ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, on Sunday and the signal-caller admitted there's some motivation, but above all else is the reality that the 0-6 Lions need to get into the win column. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW