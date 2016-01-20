Around the NFL

Miller: 'Battle-tested' Broncos prepared for Patriots

Published: Jan 19, 2016 at 11:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

If Sunday's AFC Championship Game is close, the Denver Broncos are confident they can defeat the New England Patriots to advance to the Super Bowl. Why? Because they've done it all year.

"I've been saying, of course you want to blow somebody out once in a while," Broncos linebacker Von Miller said, via ESPN.com. "I think we're battle-tested, and I've been telling everybody, when it gets hot, we just play."

Out of Denver's 17 games played, 13 (76.5 percent) have been decided by seven points or fewer this season. The Broncos are 10-3 in those contests.

The Broncos' defense has been responsible for many of the tight wins, forcing turnovers at the end: An interception of Joe Flacco in the end zone in the opener; strip of Jamaal Charles for a touchdown; stripping Teddy Bridgewater with 29 seconds left in Week 4; recovering AJ McCarron's late fumble to help secure the No. 1 seed; forcing Fitzgerald Toussaint's fumble last week to set up the game-winning score; and several others.

"We've been in these situations so many times that you don't even panic anymore," Emmanuel Sanders said. "You just know that we're going to come through. This team has plenty of resilience. You never know where the big play is going to come, but everybody expects to make it ... maybe people nobody expects to do it, they do it."

In the Broncos' victory over the Patriots earlier this season -- a six-point win -- a special teams turnover turned the tide of the contest and C.J. Anderson rode all over the New England defense, including the game-winning touchdown.

Some call the rash of close outcomes fluky. The Broncos call it skill.

"But 10 wins? That's not luck," Chris Harris Jr. said. "I think you have to have the talent, and guys have to believe in what you're doing. Everybody has to play to the end. I don't think we always did that before."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 12 Thursday inactives: Thanksgiving tripleheader

The official inactives for the Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Three things to watch for in Dolphins-Jets Black Friday game on Prime Video

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down three things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins face off against the New York Jets in the league's first Black Friday game.
news

NFL community celebrates 2023 Thanksgiving Day on social media

As you settle in for a full day of fixings, family and football, NFL teams, including the six playing today, are also celebrating the festivities. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson back with Colts getting 'mental reps'

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has returned to team facilities and sidelines, finishing up his rehab and registering some mental reps to finish out his first campaign.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel lauds Jalen Ramsey: Already 'one of my top three favorite players of all time'

Despite a knee injury holding him off the playing field, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a mainstay around the team during his recovery, which head coach Mike McDaniel lauded on Wednesday.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (elbow) questionable for Thanksgiving night vs. 49ers

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (elbow) is questionable to play Thursday against the 49ers, but head coach Pete Carroll believes he'll be out there. Seattle lead back Kenneth Walker is doubtful to play. 
news

Week 12 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones says 'we'll see' if he starts Sunday vs. Giants

Mac Jones spoke with reporters on Wednesday and did not say if he would be the Patriots' starting quarterback this Sunday vs. the Patriots.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, 49ers QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Week

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tabbed as best from Week 11. 
news

Luke Musgrave suffered lacerated kidney in win over Chargers; Packers TE won't play vs. Detroit

Packers TE Luke Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win vs Chargers, which required a stay in the hospital, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury will force Musgrave out of Thanksgiving Day's game vs. Detroit. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.